Woman says Drury didn't protect her after sexual assault - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman says Drury didn't protect her after sexual assault

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A former student alleges in a lawsuit that Drury University didn't protect her after she was sexually assaulted in a university dorm room.

The woman also claims an official in the school's Title IX office advised her not to file a police report after the alleged sexual assault in February 2017. She says the same male student physically assaulted her the day after the first assault.

The Springfield News-Leader reports a university investigation concluded the male student violated the university's Title IX sexual misconduct policy. But he was allowed to remain on campus and for a time lived in the same dorm as the female student. She says she left Drury after repeatedly seeing her alleged attacker.

University spokesman Mike Brothers said Wednesday the school acted with "utmost integrity" during its investigation.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.