Professor accused of coercing students to work has resigned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A University of Missouri-Kansas City professor has resigned after being accused of coercing foreign graduate students to perform work and personal tasks for him.

University officials announced Wednesday that Ashim Mitra resigned from the School of Pharmacy one day before a hearing was scheduled to determine his future at the university.

Mitra was put on paid suspension in November after The Kansas City Star reported former students accused him of forcing students from India to do his lawn work, care for his dog and other tasks. One student likened the work to "slave labor."

The students said they feared losing their visas if they refused Mitra's demands.

Mitra has denied any wrongdoing.

Mitra joined the university's faculty in 1994 and was chairman of the Pharmaceutical Sciences Division until last year.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.