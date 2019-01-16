Man, woman from Indianapolis charged in Missouri killing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man, woman from Indianapolis charged in Missouri killing

FULTON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man and woman from Indianapolis who are charged in the killing of a central Missouri man.

The Fulton Sun reports that 33-year-old Ruben Corales Cabrera and 22-year-old Emily Ricketts are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Lauro Garza-Perez of Columbia. Cabrera also is charged with armed criminal action.

Garza-Perez was found dead earlier this month in a business parking lot east of Columbia after a report that shots were fired in the area. People fled the area before deputies arrived.

Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said Tuesday that authorities are working with several agencies to find them. Officials said both suspects have ties to the Columbia area and are considered armed and dangerous.

