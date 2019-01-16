3 firefighters injured as crews battle fire in NW Indiana

HOBART, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say three firefighters were injured in northwestern Indiana as crews battled a fire that gutted a 122-year-old building.

Tuesday night's fire began in a Hobart tanning salon and quickly spread to several second-floor apartments. Everyone inside the building got out safely, but three firefighters suffered back, knee and ankle injuries slipping on ice that formed on the street as they battled the blaze.

A police officer was also injured when his cruiser crashed as he responded to the fire. He was hospitalized but his condition was not available Wednesday morning.

Hobart Fire Department Lt. John Reitz says crews remained on the scene until early Wednesday. He says the building dates to 1897, and is likely a total loss.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.

