Battles expected in many states over abortion-related bills

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - State lawmakers and activists on both sides of the abortion debate are emboldened by recent political developments and plan to push aggressively this year for bills high on their wish lists.

Opponents are seeing a surge of optimism that sweeping abortion bans might have a chance of prevailing in the reconfigured U.S. Supreme Court that includes two appointees by President Donald Trump.

Supporters of abortion rights are being buoyed by results of the midterm elections in several states. They hope lawmakers will pass bills aimed at protecting access to abortion even if the Supreme Court eventually reverses or weakens the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Tuesday will mark the 46th anniversary of that ruling.

