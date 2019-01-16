University of Missouri to reopen residence halls early

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri's flagship campus in Columbia will reopen its residence halls one day earlier than planned so students can return early and beat a winter storm.

The Columbia Missourian reports that residence halls and a dining hall will open at 9 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service is forecasting a mix of rain and snow Friday, and then more snow on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are predicted to fall well below freezing.

The storm comes exactly one week after a massive winter blast left tens of thousands in the dark. Authorities say at least three died in crashes on Missouri roads.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

