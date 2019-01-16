Girlfriend shot amid fight over putting 2 babies to sleep

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Court documents say a Springfield man fatally shot his girlfriend in what he is describing as an accident when a fight erupted as they tried to put two babies to sleep.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 21-year-old Chase Collins is jailed on $250,000 bond on a second-degree murder charge in the death of 20-year-old Cheyenne Dancause. Collins called 911 around 1 a.m. Tuesday and told dispatchers he "accidentally shot" Dancause.

The babies weren't hurt. One of them was Dancause's daughter and the other was a friend's. The charging documents say Collins told detectives the fight over putting the babies to sleep turned physical. He said both he and Dancause were holding the gun when it went off.

The document says Collins also admitted to being "very angry" during the fight.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.