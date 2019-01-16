Texas man gets 35 years in 8-state child pornography scheme - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Texas man gets 35 years in 8-state child pornography scheme

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Federal prosecutors in central Illinois say a Texas man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for child pornography charges involving more than 40 girls in eight states.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that a federal judge sentenced 36-year-old Mark P. Barnwell of Whitehouse, Texas, on Jan. 9. Authorities say he used false Facebook profiles to contact girls and advertise modeling opportunities. Prosecutors say Barnwell directed the girls to send him sexually explicit photos and threatened to post the nude photos online if they failed to send more.

Officials say Barnwell obtained nude photos from 43 victims, including 28 in central Illinois along with others in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.

Barnwell was ordered to remain on supervised release for the rest of his life when he completes the prison term.

