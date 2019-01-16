Funeral service set for trooper killed during snowstorm

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. (AP) - Funeral services are set for an Illinois State Police trooper killed when he was struck and killed by a vehicle along Interstate 294 in suburban Chicago during a snowstorm.

The funeral for Trooper Christopher Lambert is planned for 10 a.m. Friday at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.

The 34-year-old Lambert was headed home on I-294 near Northbrook when he pulled over and got out of his squad car to respond to a three-vehicle crash. A car then struck him.

State Police Director Leo Schmitz says Lambert positioned his squad car to protect the three cars and "took on the danger himself."

Visitation for Lambert is Thursday at Willow Creek Community Church.

Lambert grew up in Dayton, Ohio. Survivors include his wife, Halley Martin, parents and 1-year-old daughter.

