20 Kentucky counties receive grant funding to clean up dumps

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say more than $1.1 million in grant funding will be used to clean up 77 illegal dumps in 20 counties statewide.

Officials say the following counties received grants: Breathitt, Bullitt, Butler, Calloway, Cumberland, Green, Hardin, Harlan, Hart, Louisville-Jefferson County Metro Government, LaRue, Lawrence, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Pike, Russell, Warren, Whitley and Wolfe.

As part of the grant funding, counties must agree to provide a 25 percent match of the grant amount. The Energy and Environment Cabinet may waive the 25 percent match on any illegal open dump where cleanup costs exceed $50,000.

Funding for the Illegal Open Dump Grant program comes from the Kentucky Pride Fund. The fund is generated through a $1.75 environmental remediation fee for each ton of garbage dumped at Kentucky municipal solid waste landfills.

