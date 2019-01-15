Former Sesser Mayor, State Senator jailed on drug charge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former Sesser Mayor, State Senator jailed on drug charge

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Former Illinois State Senator and the former mayor of Sesser, Ned Mitchell, is jailed in Franklin County tonight.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department confirms to News 3 that Mitchell was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (or meth).

Mitchell served as Sesser Mayor from 1980 to 2013.

He also served in the Illinois Senate representing the 59th district for one year.

