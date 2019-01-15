Quincy Media now owns WSIL-TV

WSIL -- As of today, WSIL-TV is officially in the hands of new owners. Quincy Media Incorporated takes over the station that began operations 65 years ago.

We first asked the question many of you want to know: What changes should viewers and staff expect from the new owners?

"It would be premature of us and somewhat presumptuous of us to say what's best for southern Illinois and the region just as we come here," says Ralph Oakley, CEO of Quincy Media.

Oakley has overseen several of these station changeovers.

While he's hesitant to predict possible changes, he's clear on what he likes about WSIL, "This station for many years has been very community-involved and that's something that we very much ascribe to is community involvement, helping the community with our news, with community affairs, so on and so forth. So it fits our footprint really well both geographically and in terms of our philosophy, so there are so many ways that it works together."

The origins of Quincy Media date back to the newspaper industry of the early 1800s. The company moved into television in the early 1950s.

"I'm fifth generation and we have other fifth and sixth generation family members in the business," says Oakley.

The family-owned business, which is based in Quincy, Illinois, now includes a couple of radio stations, two newspapers and television stations in 16 markets.

As a larger corporation, Quincy Media offers a deeper well of resources to WSIL and the communities it serves, which will hopefully enhance the station's news coverage.

"We are inheriting with this station some really bright professionals and we're really excited about that and our goal is going to be to support them in their efforts to continue to have this station be ingrained in this market and continue to grow and help the people who live here," says Oakley.

Oakley has already visited the station several times and has conducted staff meetings as part of a process to get to know the employees.