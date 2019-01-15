Kentucky man wanted in California teen's kidnapping arrested

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky man wanted in the kidnapping of a California teenager has been arrested in Arizona.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say 49-year-old Carlie Bentley was taken into custody Sunday night in Black Canyon City north of Phoenix.

They say Bentley's rental car was pulled over on Interstate 17 and a 14-year-old San Diego boy was in the vehicle that apparently was headed back to Kentucky.

The FBI says Bentley allegedly used an online dating app to communicate with the teen and then traveled from Kentucky to San Diego to meet up and engage in sexual activity.

Bentley is being held without bond Tuesday at the Camp Verde Detention Center and it's unclear if he has a lawyer.

The FBI and San Diego police are handling the case now.

