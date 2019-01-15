Murder trial delayed for fitness exam

WSIL -- Family members of a man who died serving prison time for a crime he didn't commit are now getting closure decades after his death.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A murder trial in Saline County has been delayed.
NEW YORK -- It may sound too good to be true, but researchers now say indulging in that piece of chocolate is actually the best cure for your cough.
MT. VERNON, Ill -- Mt. Vernon Police are looking for a man who robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 28th and Broadway just before 5:00 p.m.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Amtrak passengers should expect delayed departure times on January 22 due to track improvements by Canadian National Railway.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Governor JB Pritzker takes action on a few topics on his first full day as governor.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is currently working a homicide investigation.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A warming center in Carbondale will likely now open next week. The center was originally scheduled to open this week, but a delivery issue with trailers could delay the opening.
WSIL -- A new administration is officially in place in Springfield. On Jan. 14, J.B. Pritzker took the oath of office to become Illinois' 43rd governor.
WSIL -- Two sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
