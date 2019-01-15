Murder trial delayed for fitness exam - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murder trial delayed for fitness exam

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A murder trial in Saline County has been delayed.

The lawyer for Brian Burns asked for a fitness examination because he believes there are issues with his client's mental state.

Dwayne Verity's arguments Tuesday mirrored what he said about Burns last week when he initially requested the exam.

Judge Walden Morris asked for evidence to back up his claims, and Verity filed a new motion before Tuesday's hearing, adding arguments from prior court cases to back up his request.

Verity said Burns has trouble focusing, along with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

He also said Burns' conviction for trying to have the original prosecutor kidnapped, if you believe the charges, also shows a psychiatrist needs to examine him.

Verity and Judge Morris went back and forth for about 40 minutes on the need for an exam.

"I do not understand why that is such a difficult thing to do," Verity said to Judge Morris.

Eventually, the judge ordered the fitness exam and cancelled the scheduled trial, set for January 23.

Prosecutors believe Burns killed his wife, Carla, in March 2016 as the two were going through a divorce. Then he tried to hide the body by burning her and scattering the ashes.

Judge Morris set a status hearing for February 19.

