Amtrak changes due to track improvements on Jan. 22

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Amtrak passengers should expect delayed departure times on January 22 due to track improvements by Canadian National Railway.

On that day, the trains that normally operate between Carbondale and Chicago will stop in Champaign.

People traveling north (train 3391) will catch a bus in Carbondale which will take them to the Champaign train station where they will catch the train for the rest of the trip. People who are heading to Carbondale from Chicago (train 3390) will take the train to Champaign, and then will be taken to Carbondale by bus.

Bus service will be provided at the following locations and times:

For reservations and the most up-to-date schedule information, visit Amtrak.com or call 1-800-872-7245.

