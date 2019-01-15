Pritzker signs orders on union pay increases, transparency

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Governor JB Pritzker takes action on a few topics on his first full day as governor.

The new governor signed two executive orders and a bill, all aimed at increasing government transparency and helping working families.

"This is simply a first step of things we need to do and what I said I would do; Put Illinois back on the side of working families," Pritzker said.

One of the orders will restore pay increases for more than 20,000 state employees.

Those pay increases are contractually obligated, but former Governor Bruce Rauner froze them in 2015 during contract negotiations.

An appellate court ordered the state to pay those pay raises in 2017.

Those contract talks haven't been resolved.

Pritzker didn't say how much the pay increases will cost the state, and they are not retroactive.

Illinois Republican Party chairman Tim Schneider criticized the move, saying it constitutes "reckless spending... without specifying the costs."

Pritzker also signed an executive order, prohibiting employers from asking job applicants about their prior salaries.

Advocates say that impacts women, particularly women of color, who leave and enter the workforce more frequently than men.

Pritzker said both orders will help families in the long run, while adding that there's much more to do.

"There is a lot more that we need to do for working families throughout Illinois: minimum wage, health care, college affordability, strong schools," Pritzker said. "And I'll be focusing on all of those issues every day of my administration."

Another order Pritzker signed Tuesday directs state agencies to review how they're complying with laws requiring them to release certain financial data.

