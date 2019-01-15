Woman sues LaSalle County for being forcibly stripped - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman sues LaSalle County for being forcibly stripped

CHICAGO (AP) - A federal lawsuit has been filed by a woman who claims LaSalle County sheriff's deputies violated her civil rights when they forcibly stripped her following a 2017 arrest.

The attorney for Zandrea Askew says three female deputies stripped the ex-U.S. Marine sergeant on Jan. 20, 2017.

The Chicago Tribune reports Askew was arrested after deputies reported finding her "very disoriented and confused" in her car on the side of the road. Court records show the misdemeanor DUI and resisting arrest charges were later dropped.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by the 28-year-old Askew accuses Sheriff Thomas Templeton and deputies of unlawful detention, false arrest and excessive force among other civil rights violations.

Templeton refused to comment Tuesday.

Nearly five years ago, LaSalle County paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to settle lawsuits by women stripped in the local jail.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

