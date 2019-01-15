Sikeston DPS investigating homicide

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is currently working a homicide investigation.

Sikeston DPS discovered a 42-year-old woman who was dead at a residence on Kendall Street in Sikeston at 1:45 p.m.

Police believe the woman had been shot just minutes earlier.

Sikeston DPS has contacted the SEMO Major Case Squad and is currently investigating the shooting.