Sikeston DPS investigating homicide

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is currently working a homicide investigation.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is currently working a homicide investigation.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A warming center in Carbondale will likely now open next week. The center was originally scheduled to open this week, but a delivery issue with trailers could delay the opening.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A warming center in Carbondale will likely now open next week. The center was originally scheduled to open this week, but a delivery issue with trailers could delay the opening.
WSIL -- A new administration is officially in place in Springfield. On Jan. 14, J.B. Pritzker took the oath of office to become Illinois' 43rd governor.
WSIL -- A new administration is officially in place in Springfield. On Jan. 14, J.B. Pritzker took the oath of office to become Illinois' 43rd governor.
WSIL -- Two sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
WSIL -- Two sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
WSIL (ABC) -- A majority of Americans hold Donald Trump and congressional Republicans mainly responsible for the partial federal shutdown, now the longest in history, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.
WSIL (ABC) -- A majority of Americans hold Donald Trump and congressional Republicans mainly responsible for the partial federal shutdown, now the longest in history, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.
CHRISTOPHER, Ill. -- Christopher's dispatch center could join other southern Illinois municipalities in a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors and other related companies.
CHRISTOPHER, Ill. -- Christopher's dispatch center could join other southern Illinois municipalities in a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors and other related companies.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Nicholas Price, 26, of Ewing, faces charges for 2 counts of felony Grooming and 2 counts of Distributing Harmful Material to a Minor.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Nicholas Price, 26, of Ewing, faces charges for 2 counts of felony Grooming and 2 counts of Distributing Harmful Material to a Minor.
WSIL -- An Illinois State trooper died this weekend, after being hit by a car while responding to a traffic crash in the Chicago area.
WSIL -- An Illinois State trooper died this weekend, after being hit by a car while responding to a traffic crash in the Chicago area.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Franklin County Sheriff's office has identified the female who was found in rural Zeigler on Saturday January 12, 2019.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Franklin County Sheriff's office has identified the female who was found in rural Zeigler on Saturday January 12, 2019.
WSIL -- Vicki Seagle has been volunteering for the Benton West City Ministerial Alliance Food Bank for more than 35 years. She says, right now, the food bank mostly serves young parents with children and the elderly.
WSIL -- Vicki Seagle has been volunteering for the Benton West City Ministerial Alliance Food Bank for more than 35 years. She says, right now, the food bank mostly serves young parents with children and the elderly.