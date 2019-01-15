Sikeston DPS investigating homicide - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sikeston DPS investigating homicide

Posted: Updated:

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is currently working a homicide investigation.

Sikeston DPS discovered a 42-year-old woman who was dead at a residence on Kendall Street in Sikeston at 1:45 p.m.

Police believe the woman had been shot just minutes earlier.

Sikeston DPS has contacted the SEMO Major Case Squad and is currently investigating the shooting.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Sikeston DPS investigating homicide

    Sikeston DPS investigating homicide

    Tuesday, January 15 2019 6:15 PM EST2019-01-15 23:15:25 GMT

    SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is currently working a homicide investigation.

    SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is currently working a homicide investigation.

  • Opening delayed for Carbondale warming center

    Opening delayed for Carbondale warming center

    Tuesday, January 15 2019 3:52 PM EST2019-01-15 20:52:12 GMT

    CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A warming center in Carbondale will likely now open next week. The center was originally scheduled to open this week, but a delivery issue with trailers could delay the opening.

    CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A warming center in Carbondale will likely now open next week. The center was originally scheduled to open this week, but a delivery issue with trailers could delay the opening.

  • Analysis of Gov. Pritzker

    Analysis of Gov. Pritzker

    Tuesday, January 15 2019 10:02 AM EST2019-01-15 15:02:37 GMT

    WSIL -- A new administration is officially in place in Springfield. On Jan. 14, J.B. Pritzker took the oath of office to become Illinois' 43rd governor. 

    WSIL -- A new administration is officially in place in Springfield. On Jan. 14, J.B. Pritzker took the oath of office to become Illinois' 43rd governor. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.