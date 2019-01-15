Hunter, conservation officer rescue man on Mississippi river

ALEXANDER CO., Ill. -- On January 5, David Bess was deer hunting at his cabin between Theebes and Olive Branch like he has many times over the past seven years. But that day, he heard a strange noise that caught his attention.

"I thought that I heard something before I went into the cabin for lunch when I came in from the woods, " Bess says."I just kinda thought that it might be somebody calling their dogs or something like that, so I didn’t think too much about it."

He went inside and enjoyed his meal, not realizing that something was wrong until packing up to go back out hunting. "This time I heard something, and I kinda thought it sounded like help. It sounded like it was coming down from along the river," Bess says.

He jumped onto his four-wheeler following the man's voice, but wasn't able to get too close because the water was above flood level. "I hollered back and said 'hey I'm going to go for help' and he said 'thanks,'" Bess recalls.

At that point, Bess called 911 and was able to explain the situation to Illinois State Police. Dispatch was then able to contact Conservation Officer Steve Vasicek, who happened to be in the area.

"The first thing that I was trying to consider was that I didn't know if the subject was actually hanging on to a tree, or if he was on some portion of dry land," Vasicek explains.

The quickest boat that could respond was Cape Girardeau Fire and Rescue, who picked up Vasicek at the Theebes boat ramp. The crew had to navigate choppy water and debris including trees three-feet in diameter floating down the river.

They first saw the man's boat washed up on an island and then found him. "We went to the next island down. We were able to spot him in the tree line, and he was calling for help, he recalls.

Vasicek says the man was one of the most relieved rescues that he's ever encountered, "I mean the look on his face, he knew that he just dodged a huge bullet."

The man told Vasicek that he had launched his boat from the ramp in Theebes around around 7 a.m and traveled south toward Olive Branch. He was thrown from the boat after hitting debris and swam about a quarter of a mile to an island. He had been calling out for help for five hours before the hunter had heard him.

Bess adds that the man has since reached out and thanked him for his part in the rescue, but Bess says he isn't an hero, "The good Lord just put me in the spot, to be in the right place at the right time."

Vasicek says the man was not wearing a lanyard cut-off device to kill his boat's motor, or a life vest. He says the lesson here is that anyone, even those experienced with the Mississippi River need to follow proper boat safety, because most do not get a second chance.