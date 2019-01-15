Man convicted of attempted murder gets posthumous exoneration

WSIL -- Family members of a man who died serving prison time for a crime he didn't commit are now getting closure decades after his death.

Just days before leaving office, former Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner made history by granting Grover Thompson a posthumous exoneration.

It's the first time that has happened in Illinois and only the 21st such exoneration nationwide.

In September 1981, a man broke into Ida White's Mt. Vernon apartment, raped and stabbed her repeatedly.

Witness testimony initially led to police to Thompson.

"We know that witness misidentifications are a frequent cause of people being wrongfully convicted," said John Hanlon with the Illinois Innocence Project.

He was convicted and sent to prison for 40 years. In 1996, Thompson died inside the Menard Correctional Center in Chester after serving 15 years of that sentence.

"His wrongful conviction was essentially a death sentence for him," Hanlon said.

Years later Lt. Paul Echols, with the Carbondale Police Department, learned Thompson was innocent.

"This truly was an injustice," Echols said.

Convicted serial killer Timothy Krajcir confessed to attacking White.

"This is not what you want to hear you don't want to hear that somebody else has been convicted for a crime that he had committed in this case." Echols said.

In 2011, the Illinois Innocence Project asked to have Thompson's name cleared. Then-Governor Bruce Rauner initially denied the clemency in 2015 but then granted it before leaving office.

S.T. Jamison is Thompson's uncle. He says Grover was a good man and the family was shocked he was accused of such a heinous crime.

"We cannot bring this beautiful man back who we loved so much. But we can clear his name and that's what the family has wanted to do all these years," Jamison said.

Krajcir has not been convicted in White's case. He is serving time Pontiac Correctional Center in upstate Illinois.

Krajcir has confessed to nine murders including two in Illinois and five in Missouri.