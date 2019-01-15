Police: 1 address fired 360 shots at New Year's Eve party - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 1 address fired 360 shots at New Year's Eve party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police say people at one address fired 360 shots from at least nine guns to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Police Chief Rick Smith posted a picture of the bullet casings on his blog Tuesday. It is illegal to fire guns in celebration in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports police used a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system to find the address, which is in east Kansas City.

Smith said the illegal shooting continues even after an 11-year-old girl died from a stray bullet wound during a celebration on July 4, 2011.

Police are gathering evidence so they can issue citations to those who illegally discharged firearms on New Year's Eve.

