Missouri boy's caregiver pleads not guilty in his death

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A caregiver who reported a 4-year-old Missouri boy missing about a week before his body was found has pleaded not guilty in his death.

KRCG reports 26-year-old Quatavia Givens, of Jefferson City, is charged with neglect or abuse of a child resulting in death. She entered her plea Tuesday in Cole County.

Givens reported the boy, Darnell Gray, missing on Oct. 25.

The report prompted a search by hundreds of volunteers and law enforcement until his body was found about a week later in a wooded area in Jefferson City. An autopsy found he suffered multiple injuries including blunt force trauma.

Charging documents said Givens initially told officers that Darnell either was abducted or ran away but later told police that she hurt the child.

