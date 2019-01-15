Las Vegas home of mobster portrayed in 'Casino' is for sale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Las Vegas home of mobster portrayed in 'Casino' is for sale

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Las Vegas home of legendary Chicago mob enforcer Tony "The Ant" Spilotro is for sale.

Spilotro, who was portrayed by Joe Pesci in the 1995 film "Casino," and his wife, Nancy, were the original owners of the single-story ranch-style home east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Built in 1974, the property is considered modest today, with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. It's offered for $419,900.

Seller David Stevens tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Spilotro was proud to have the biggest swimming pool in the neighborhood.

The Mob Museum in Las Vegas says Spilotro was assigned to protect the illegal diversion of casino profits to Chicago organized crime.

Spilotro and his brother, Michael Spilotro, were killed in 1986 and their bodies found in an Indiana cornfield.

