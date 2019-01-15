Kansas City transit free for federal workers during shutdown - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City transit free for federal workers during shutdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City's public transit agency is offering free bus rides to federal workers ensnared in the partial federal government shutdown.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority announced Monday that all federal employees will be able to ride public transit for free by showing their government ID, beginning immediately.

The agency's CEO and President Robbie Makinen says transit employees came up with the idea to offer free rides as a way to help furloughed workers .

The Federal Executive Board estimates about 9,000 Kansas City-area federal workers are without pay due to the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

The standoff is over funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. President Donald Trump declared this week he would "never ever back down."

