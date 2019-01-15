Beshear files for governor, urges opponents to release taxes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Beshear files for governor, urges opponents to release taxes

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has officially filed to run for governor, calling on his Democratic opponents to release their tax returns ahead of the May 21st primary.

Beshear released his 2017 tax returns last year. They showed he earned $118,000, paid more than $12,000 in taxes and donated more than $2,000 to charity. His financial disclosure filed with the state shows he owns stock in US Bank and Microsoft.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin was elected in 2015 without releasing his tax returns. He has filed a financial disclosure with the state showing his interests in various businesses.

Beshear is the second Democrat to file for governor, along with former state worker Geoff Young. State House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins and former Auditor Adam Edelen both say they are running.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.