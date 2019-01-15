Beshear files for governor, urges opponents to release taxes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has officially filed to run for governor, calling on his Democratic opponents to release their tax returns ahead of the May 21st primary.

Beshear released his 2017 tax returns last year. They showed he earned $118,000, paid more than $12,000 in taxes and donated more than $2,000 to charity. His financial disclosure filed with the state shows he owns stock in US Bank and Microsoft.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin was elected in 2015 without releasing his tax returns. He has filed a financial disclosure with the state showing his interests in various businesses.

Beshear is the second Democrat to file for governor, along with former state worker Geoff Young. State House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins and former Auditor Adam Edelen both say they are running.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.