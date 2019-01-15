Teenager fatally shot near McDonald's restaurant in Overland

OVERLAND, Mo. (AP) - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a fatal shooting outside a McDonald's restaurant in Overland.

Police were called around 7:30 p.m. Monday and found 18-year-old Justice Devaun Johnson of Herculaneum near the restaurant along busy Page Boulevard. Johnson died later at a hospital.

No arrests have been made. Police are seeking to speak with a witness who reportedly ran up to a car after the shooting and asked the driver to call for help. Police also are examining surveillance video from neighboring businesses.

The homicide was the first in Overland since at least 2016.

