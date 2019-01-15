Man fatally shot near McDonald's restaurant in Overland - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man fatally shot near McDonald's restaurant in Overland

Posted: Updated:

OVERLAND, Mo. (AP) - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a fatal shooting outside a McDonald's restaurant in Overland.

Police were called around 7:30 p.m. Monday and found the victim near the restaurant along busy Page Boulevard. The man died later at a hospital.

Authorities have not identified the victim, and no arrests have been made. Police are seeking to speak with a witness who reportedly ran up to a car after the shooting and asked the driver to call for help. Police also are examining surveillance video from neighboring businesses.

The homicide was the first in Overland since at least 2016.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.