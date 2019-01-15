Missouri lawmakers try to limit public access to records

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri House members are trying to exempt themselves from part of a voter-approved requirement that made their work emails open to the public.

Republican House Majority Leader Rob Vescovo's proposal is expected to come up for debate Tuesday.

It would make lawmakers' records on party strategy confidential. It also would exempt emails with constituents from the new open-records requirement.

Missouri voters in November overwhelmingly approved Constitutional Amendment 1, which added lawmakers to a long list of taxpayer-paid officials subject to the state's open-records law. The law gives the public access to government records.

Vescovo was not immediately available to comment to The Associated Press about the proposed changes on Tuesday.

But House Minority Leader Crystal Quade says there's no need for it. She says Democrats will try to fight it.

