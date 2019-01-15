Analysis of Gov. Pritzker - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Analysis of Gov. Pritzker

WSIL -- A new administration is officially in place in Springfield. On Jan. 14, J.B. Pritzker took the oath of office to become Illinois' 43rd governor.

We talked about the future of the state and what challenges Pritzker may face with Southeastern Illinois College political science instructor Matt Lees. Click the video for more analysis.

