Man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a man in the killing of his girlfriend in a Springfield home with two young children inside.

KYTV reports that police Lt. Curt Ringgold says the man called police around 1 a.m. Tuesday to report that he shot his girlfriend. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Police say the boyfriend was cooperative and led officers into the home, where they found the woman. She died at the scene. Her name wasn't immediately released.

Two children under the age of 2 years were inside the home at the time of the shooting but weren't hurt. They have been turned over to child welfare workers.

The boyfriend had no prior criminal record.

