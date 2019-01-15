UPS driver accused of stealing 68 packages in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say nearly 70 packages that never reached their intended recipients were found in the home of a UPS driver.

Citing an arrest citation, news outlets report Louisville Metro police believe 38-year-old Jon Keen stole the 68 packages and resold some.

One victim told police he ordered seven custom luxury watches that never arrived, but were later found on eBay. Keen acknowledged owning the eBay account and selling one watch for $2,000.

Keen was arrested Jan. 9 after a search of his home. Police also discovered marijuana, Xanax bars and a drug that appeared to MDMA. Another arrest report says detectives later found an undelivered package of luxury perfumes and colognes worth nearly $1,700.

UPS confirmed Keen's employment but wouldn't comment further. Reports didn't include comment from Keen.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.