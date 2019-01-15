Restaurant Report Card: Fast food joints

WSIL (ABC) -- A majority of Americans hold Donald Trump and congressional Republicans mainly responsible for the partial federal shutdown, now the longest in history, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The debate over where to put warming centers in Carbondale appears to end after a lawyer steps in.
CHRISTOPHER, Ill. -- Christopher's dispatch center could join other southern Illinois municipalities in a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors and other related companies.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Nicholas Price, 26, of Ewing, faces charges for 2 counts of felony Grooming and 2 counts of Distributing Harmful Material to a Minor.
WSIL -- An Illinois State trooper died this weekend, after being hit by a car while responding to a traffic crash in the Chicago area.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Franklin County Sheriff's office has identified the female who was found in rural Zeigler on Saturday January 12, 2019.
WSIL -- Vicki Seagle has been volunteering for the Benton West City Ministerial Alliance Food Bank for more than 35 years. She says, right now, the food bank mostly serves young parents with children and the elderly.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois’ 43rd governor officially takes office. J.B. Pritzker was sworn in Monday in Springfield.
MT. VERNON, Ill -- Mt. Vernon Police are looking for a man who robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 28th and Broadway just before 5:00 p.m.
WSIL -- A local high school principal is on administrative leave, following a DUI arrest Sunday January 13.
