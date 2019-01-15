Restaurant Report Card: Fast food joints - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

WSIL -- It's the final month that restaurant scores will be presented with a number score. So we're checking out several fast food joints in the region.

In West Frankfort the Franklin County inspector gave Sonic and Taco Bell each a 99. Long John Silver's received a 98. That's also the same score the Christopher Dairy Queen got. The West Frankfort McDonald's earned a 96 and the Hardee's in town received a 95.

 In Perry County, the McDonald's in both Du Quoin and Pinckneyville received a 98. The Sonic in Du Quoin did as well. Hardee's got a 96 and the Dairy Queen, also in Du Quoin was a point lower.

Now to Carterville, where the Williamson County inspector gave both Hardee's and Subway a 96. In Marion, several spots were inspected. Subway was perfect. The McDonald's on DeYoung Street got a 98 and KFC received a 97, so did Fazoli's. Arby's received a 96 and Wendy's was a point lower. Back Yard Burger, Hardee's and Long John Silver's all got a 94.

