Historical figures being portrayed at Fort Boonesborough

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Famous Kentucky historical figures are being portrayed at Fort Boonesborough State Park during the month of February.

The central Kentucky park is hosting Fireside Chats with one character each Saturday evening. The first on Feb. 2 is explorer and pioneer Daniel Boone as portrayed by Kevin Hardesty. On Feb. 9, Boone's daughter, Jemima Boone, will be portrayed by Betsy B. Smith. The following Saturday, Revolutionary War hero and Louisville founder George Rogers Clark will be portrayed by Mel Hankla. On Feb. 23, indentured servant Maggie Delaney will be portrayed by Carol Jarboe.

Each session will start at 6:45 p.m. in the museum blockhouse. Reservations are required due to limited seating. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

All proceeds benefit the Fort Boonesborough Foundation, which is helping the park sponsor the events.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.