Event marks Louisville Fairness Ordinance's 20th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A gay-rights group in Kentucky says it's planning an event to mark the 20th anniversary of Louisville's Fairness Ordinance.

The Fairness Campaign says its celebration is set for Jan. 26 at the main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library. It says the 6-8 p.m. EST event will include an exhibit opening, reception and panel discussion to include former Louisville Board of Aldermen members from 20 years ago.

The group says that on Jan. 26, 1999, the city's aldermen approved the LGBTQ anti-discrimination ordinance. Many of the original supporters of the Fairness Ordinance will share their memories with the crowd on Jan. 26.

The commemoration will continue through March 17 with an exhibit celebrating the Fairness Ordinance's 20th anniversary. The exhibit will be at the city library's main branch.

