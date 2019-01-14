Opening delayed for Carbondale warming centers

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A warming center in Carbondale will likely now open next week. The center was originally scheduled to open this week, but a change of venue forced the delay.

The center will be located at 705 East College Street, which is the location the Carbondale Warming Center Committee first chose.

"It has great security, lighting, water and electrical hookup that we need," Carbondale Warming Center Committee member Diana Brawley Sussman said. "Plus it has great sidewalk access and is close to the Victory Dream Service Shelter which has a food pantry."

Earlier last week, members of the committee changed the location to 800 East Main Street over concerns that they couldn't put a warming center within 500 feet of a school, park (or bike trail) because there may be a sex offender staying at the shelter. Because there is a bike trail near the College Street location, they opted for the Main Street location.

But, Human Relations Commissioner Jerrold Hennrich pointed out on Wednesday that the Main Street location could have the same problem since it was a little more than 250 feet from Attucks Park.

The Carbondale Warming Center Committee held another meeting on Friday to discuss the location. Brawley Sussman says the states attorney found that the restriction only applies to child sex offenders, not all sex offenders. There are only a couple in the county.

"We were looking too strictly at the laws that apply to sex offenders," Brawley Sussman said. "We don't know whether we will have any people that come to use the services who are sex offenders but we wanted to make sure that in case it happens, we need to be following the letter of the law and we were doing so safely."

With the all-clear given, members decided to go with their initial choice: East College Street. Brawley Sussman says the opening of the warming center has been delayed a week while the city turns on the water and electricity, and the trailers are delivered.

There will be two trailers that can house up to 24 people total along with portable restrooms.