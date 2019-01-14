Franklin County man arrested for Grooming - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Franklin County man arrested for Grooming

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- A 26-year-old Ewing man faces charges for 2 counts of felony Grooming and 2 counts of Distributing Harmful Material to a Minor.

Nicholas A. Price was arrested this evening by Franklin County Sheriff's office and the department also executed a warrant at his residence.

The Sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are possible.

