Southern Illinois lawmakers respond to Pritzker inauguration address

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois’ 43rd governor officially takes office.

J.B. Pritzker was sworn in Monday in Springfield. He made several promises during his inaugural address, most of which he talked about on the campaign trail, like a higher minimum wage, a progressive income tax, and a balanced budget.

He also vowed to revitalize downstate Illinois.

“We must bring a renaissance to downstate Illinois, which has been deprived of some basic resources for education and for business building,” Pritzker said.

State Sen. Dale Fowler, (R) Harrisburg, said he takes Pritzker for his word when it comes to southern Illinois, especially since Pritzker has already promised to continue projects like the Cairo river port terminal and repurposing the Hardin County Work Camp.

“He’s sincere, and so I’m going to hold him to that, and he told me he wanted me to hold him to that,” Fowler said. “So I look forward to that challenge.”

Pritzker also laid out other agenda items he pushed during the campaign, like a $15/hour minimum wage and a progressive income tax, where people who make more money pay a higher percentage of their income towards taxes.

Pritzker says the middle class is shouldering too much of the burden.

“That’s not fair. And it doesn’t pay our bills,” Pritzker said.

Fowler said he’s willing to listen.

“There hasn’t been any numbers attached to those yet,” Fowler said. “We’ll be open-minded. If it’s a tax on the rich, we’ll take a good look at it, but if it’s going to a challenge or a detriment to the middle class, then I’m going to have an issue with that.”

Pritzker and other statewide office holders, all Democrats, also promised tighter gun control.

State Rep. Terri Bryant, (R) Murphysboro, said she’ll fight those measures.

“There were a few things that give me a little bit of a pause, but everybody deserves a chance to get their administration off the ground,” Bryant said. “I’m going to be supportive. I’m going to believe him, until I have a reason not to.”

Bryant said there were things she feels she can work with Pritzker on, like more funding for higher education.

“We have a lot of work to do at SIU and I am encouraged to hear that the governor is going to put emphasis on higher education,” Bryant said. “That’s going to be certainly a strong emphasis on my part going forward.”

There were several other topics Pritzker addressed as well, including plans to legalize recreational marijuana, join other states in holding up the Paris Climate Accord, and boost pay for teachers.