Benton food pantry worried about locals who rely on SNAP

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Franklin County Sheriff's office has identified the female who was found in rural Zeigler on Saturday January 12, 2019.
WSIL -- Vicki Seagle has been volunteering for the Benton West City Ministerial Alliance Food Bank for more than 35 years. She says, right now, the food bank mostly serves young parents with children and the elderly.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois’ 43rd governor officially takes office. J.B. Pritzker was sworn in Monday in Springfield.
WSIL (ABC) -- A majority of Americans hold Donald Trump and congressional Republicans mainly responsible for the partial federal shutdown, now the longest in history, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.
MT. VERNON, Ill -- Mt. Vernon Police are looking for a man who robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 28th and Broadway just before 5:00 p.m.
WSIL -- A local high school principal is on administrative leave, following a DUI arrest Sunday January 13.
TAMMS, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found dead with gunshot wounds.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The Carterville community is celebrating a couple of big wins for the Unit 5 School District cheerleading teams.
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- The search continues for 42-year-old Shawn Murphy who went missing from Arrowhead Lake Campground in December.
CARBONDALE -- More than a hundred volunteers spent Saturday morning at the Carbondale Boys and Girls Club, cleaning and painting.
