Benton food pantry worried about locals who rely on SNAP

WSIL -- Vicki Seagle has been volunteering for the Benton West City Ministerial Alliance Food Bank for more than 35 years. She says, right now, the food bank mostly serves young parents with children and the elderly.

"We know that several of our elderly people get $16 a month in food stamps," Seagle explains. "That, to me, is slow starvation."

Once a month, those in need are able to get a week's worth of food, but Seagle says lately people have been returning for more, "With the increased volume that we're getting, it's getting harder to have extra food to give away."

Due to the government shutdown, SNAP participants will receive their benefits early for February. In addition, there's been no confirmation that recipients will receive food stamps in March. Seagle foresees the early disbursement stretching the food bank's resources even more.

"I believe we'll have people standing in line early in the mornings to get things taken care of," she says. "They’ll drop their children off at school in the morning and then come directly to the food bank."

John Jackson, a visiting professor with the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, believes President Trump will likely declare a national emergency to build the border wall and end the shut down. "It will be tied up in the (Supreme) court because it's not at all clear if it's legal to do so," he explains.

Jackson says there is a precedent Supreme Court case during the Korean War when steel workers went on strike. President Truman declared a national emergency and sent the Secretary of Commerce to take over the steel mills, in order to keep producing war machinery.

"The Supreme Court said it was an abuse of his commander-in-chief power in the heights of a hot shooting war. This doesn’t come anywhere close to what was going on then," Jackson says.

If President Trump declares the national emergency, federal workers would be employed again and programs like SNAP would be up and running.

Seagle just hopes the situation is fixed by March, "It worries me, I don't want to see anyone go hungry."

She adds that many food banks receive donations around Christmas, but quickly burn through the items. Food banks need food items all year-long, especially if the shutdown impacts SNAP benefits.