Franklin County municipalities join lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

CHRISTOPHER, Ill. -- Christopher's dispatch center could join other southern Illinois municipalities in a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors, and other related companies. But they won't know until February as the city's legal counsel investigates the matter.

Sesser's City Council will pursue legal action against national pharmaceutical companies. The lawsuit was filed in Lyons, Illinois in Cook County.

Mayor Gary Bartolotti said attorney John Bigler introduced him to the idea. He has an office in Anna.

"We know that drugs are a problem in our community," said Bartolotti. "In Franklin County and southern Illinois. And they're getting worse."

Two Chicago law firms, Khowaja Law, LLC. and Kralovec, Jambois & Schwartz, are set to lead the public suit against several pharmaceutical companies.

"The drug companies knew what they were doing when they put them drugs out. They knew the dangers of them. But they didn't warn anyone," said Bartolotti.

Bartolotti is no stranger to opioids. Upon having back surgery, he considers himself lucky to have had the will to stop taking prescribed medication. He understands that not everyone can just quit.

"I know when I had my back surgery they gave them to you like candy. Bottles of 100," he said. "I took them for a week, four or five a day, and then quit. But some people got the gene. If they take it a few times, they're addicted," he said.

Bartolotti said he wants the city to be compensated for the time and effort it has taken the police and fire department to respond to overdose emergencies.

Christopher's first responders had to administer Narcan to a resident who overdosed on prescription medication for the first time on January 10.

The Illinois Department of Public Health states at least 1,000 opioid prescriptions were filled in Franklin County in 2017.