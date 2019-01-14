Mt. Vernon Police searching for bank robbery suspect - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mt. Vernon Police searching for bank robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:

MT. VERNON, Ill -- Mt. Vernon Police are looking for a man they say robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 28th and Broadway just before 5:00 p.m.

A man was last seen wearing a black hat, camouflage coat, white tee shirt and blue jeans, and was seen running away from the bank in the southeast direction. Surveillance images of the man are shown below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Vernon Police Department at (618) 242-2131 or Jefferson County CrimeStoppers at (618) 242-8477.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.