Mt. Vernon Police searching for bank robbery suspect

MT. VERNON, Ill -- Mt. Vernon Police are looking for a man they say robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 28th and Broadway just before 5:00 p.m.

A man was last seen wearing a black hat, camouflage coat, white tee shirt and blue jeans, and was seen running away from the bank in the southeast direction. Surveillance images of the man are shown below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Vernon Police Department at (618) 242-2131 or Jefferson County CrimeStoppers at (618) 242-8477.

