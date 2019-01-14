A somber reminder to move over while driving

WSIL -- An Illinois State trooper died this weekend, after being hit by a car while responding to a traffic crash in the Chicago area. 34-year-old Christopher Lambert was struck and killed Saturday evening. Local officers urge drivers to obey Scott's Law, which mandates drivers to move over and slow down for emergency or maintenance vehicles.

Johnston City Police Chief, William Stark explained, "It gives the officer the room to work it gives the firemen room to work it gives the emergency services, the highway workers to work out there."

Stark, also add if the driver obeyed Illinois Scott's Law, Trooper Christopher Lambert, would be a live today.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports, in 2019 there have already been 17 people killed in traffic crashes. During the same period in 2018 there were 43 fatalities.

Stark believes the root of the problem comes after people not paying attention while driving. Stark explains if drivers obey Scott's Law, use caution, and pay attention while driving, people would be safer on the road.