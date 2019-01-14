Frankfort High School principal arrested on DUI - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Frankfort High School principal arrested on DUI

WSIL -- A local high school principal is on administrative leave, following a DUI arrest Sunday January 13.

Benton Police arrested Jory Dial, 31, of West Frankfort at the intersection of Buchanan and Washington Street.

Dial, the principal at Frankfort Community High School, was charged and transported to the Franklin County Jail for further processing.

Dial has been principal for less than a year, starting as principal on July 1, 2018.

Superintendent, Matt Donkin, tells News 3, the district is investigating the incident, and will decide if Dial will return as principal at the end of the investigation.

