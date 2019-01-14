Frankfort High School principal arrested on DUI

WSIL (ABC) -- A majority of Americans hold Donald Trump and congressional Republicans mainly responsible for the partial federal shutdown, now the longest in history, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.
WSIL (ABC) -- A majority of Americans hold Donald Trump and congressional Republicans mainly responsible for the partial federal shutdown, now the longest in history, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.
MT. VERNON, Ill -- Mt. Vernon Police are looking for a man who robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 28th and Broadway just before 5:00 p.m.
MT. VERNON, Ill -- Mt. Vernon Police are looking for a man who robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 28th and Broadway just before 5:00 p.m.
WSIL -- A local high school principal is on administrative leave, following a DUI arrest Sunday January 13.
WSIL -- A local high school principal is on administrative leave, following a DUI arrest Sunday January 13.
TAMMS, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found dead with gunshot wounds.
TAMMS, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found dead with gunshot wounds.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The Carterville community is celebrating a couple of big wins for the Unit 5 School District cheerleading teams.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The Carterville community is celebrating a couple of big wins for the Unit 5 School District cheerleading teams.
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- The search continues for 42-year-old Shawn Murphy who went missing from Arrowhead Lake Campground in December.
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- The search continues for 42-year-old Shawn Murphy who went missing from Arrowhead Lake Campground in December.
FRANKLIN CO. Ill. -- Police are investigating the death of a woman in Zeigler.
FRANKLIN CO. Ill. -- Police are investigating the death of a woman in Zeigler.
CARBONDALE -- More than a hundred volunteers spent Saturday morning at the Carbondale Boys and Girls Club, cleaning and painting.
CARBONDALE -- More than a hundred volunteers spent Saturday morning at the Carbondale Boys and Girls Club, cleaning and painting.
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Shawn Murphy was last seen on December 12 at Arrowhead Lake Campground. William Stark, the city's police chief, says he lives at the campsite with a roommate, who was the last person to see him alive that morning.
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Shawn Murphy was last seen on December 12 at Arrowhead Lake Campground. William Stark, the city's police chief, says he lives at the campsite with a roommate, who was the last person to see him alive that morning.
HERRIN -- In this week's Unsung Hero, some Williamson County Police Officer's are being praised by one family after receiving an unexpected gift.
HERRIN -- In this week's Unsung Hero, some Williamson County Police Officer's are being praised by one family after receiving an unexpected gift.