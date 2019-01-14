Fitzpatrick sworn in as Missouri state treasurer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fitzpatrick sworn in as Missouri state treasurer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's new state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has taken the oath of office.

The 31-year-old Republican was sworn in Monday during a ceremony in the Missouri Capitol Rotunda. He criticized what he described as government overreach into businesses and pledged to be responsible with taxpayers' money.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson tapped Fitzpatrick for the job as part of a chain-reaction of office shuffling. Fitzpatrick is replacing former Treasurer Eric Schmitt, who Parson appointed to succeed Attorney General Josh Hawley after Hawley won election to the U.S. Senate.

Fitzpatrick previously served as the Missouri House budget chairman, where he played an influential role in crafting the state's roughly $28 billion budget.

As treasurer, his responsibilities include managing state investments, unclaimed property and tax-free savings plans for college expenses and people with disabilities.

