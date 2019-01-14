Chesterfield man wins $1 million in lottery drawing

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A scratch-off ticket game provided for a very nice Christmas present for a suburban St. Louis man - a $1 million prize.

The Missouri Lottery said Monday that Ronald Zarbo of Chesterfield matched all five white-ball numbers in the Christmas Day Mega Millions drawing. Even though he missed the Mega Ball number, Zarbo won $1 million.

Zarbo says he normally plays his own numbers but for the Dec. 25 drawing he bought a Quick Pick ticket at a Petro Mart in Chesterfield. Confused by the message on the Check-A-ticket machine, he asked a clerk what it meant.

"They said, 'You won a million dollars!'" Zarbo said.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 25 drawing were 2, 8, 42, 43 and 50, and the Mega Ball number was 6.

