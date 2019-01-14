Kansas City day care operator guilty in fraud scheme - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City day care operator guilty in fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The owner of a Kansas City day care has been convicted in a $400,000 fraud scheme.

The Kansas City Star reports a federal jury in Kansas City found 41-year-old Sharif Karie guilty of 29 crimes including conspiracy, theft of government money, identity theft, wire fraud and money laundering.

Karie owned the day care that operated as KARIE Day Care Center and Tima Child Care Center.

He was found guilty Friday of defrauding a federal government program that provides day care subsidies to low-income families by billing for more hours and children than actually attended the center.

A co-defendant, Sheri Beamon, who was director of the child care business, pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to steal public money. She is awaiting sentencing.

Karie is free on bond pending sentencing.

