Man's death in home near Columbia investigated as homicide

Man's death in home near Columbia investigated as homicide

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a homicide in a neighborhood east of Columbia.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department says the 38-year-old victim was found shot around 7 a.m. Sunday after deputies and emergency personnel were dispatched to a home in the Fairway Meadows subdivision. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.

