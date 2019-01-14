Warrant issued for suspect in southwest Missouri killing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warrant issued for suspect in southwest Missouri killing

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in a southwest Missouri killing.

The Joplin Globe reports that police have issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Michael Osborne, of Joplin.

He is suspected in the death of 27-year-old Shawn Rockers, who was assaulted and found Friday night in a Joplin roadway. Rockers died later at a hospital.

Osborne is 6-foot, 4 inches (about 1.8 meters and 10.15 centimeters) and weighs 217 pounds (98 kilograms). He has a forearm tattoo on each arm that when combined says "no effort." Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

