House Call: Tips for flu season - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

House Call: Tips for flu season

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu activity in Illinois and Missouri is labeled as regional. It's more widespread in Kentucky. 

Doctors say there's still plenty of time to get a flu shot. Dr. Melania Iglesias from Shawnee Health Service recommends everyone older than six months get the vaccine. 

You can hear more tips by watching the attached video. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.