Restaurant Report Card: January 14, 2019

WSIL -- Sometimes people on the go will grab a meal at a convenience store. But one in Williamson County finds itself at the bottom of this week's Restaurant Report Card.

It's a 78 for the Huck's in Carterville. The Williamson County inspector noted eleven violations during the December check. Two of those violations were listed as critical. Five points were taken away because there was not a certified food manager on duty.



There was a four point deduction because improper sanitizer levels were noted. Soda bibs and food were being stored on the floor. Those items have to be at least six inches off the floor. The floor, ice deflector and door handles need to be cleaned better. The compressor fans in the walk in also needed to be cleaned.

The Jackson County inspector gave Bombay Olive in Carbondale an 88. Two critical violations were found. One was a five point loss because chicken and rice that had been cooked were not labeled with the prep date. Five more points were taken away because peppers that had mold on them needed to be thrown away. Food being stored in the refrigerator needs to be covered at all times too.



Staying in Jackson County, Pat's Barbecue and Catering got a 90. The Murphysboro spot also had two critical violations. Points were lost because there wasn't sanitizer solution in one of the cleaning buckets. The second violation saw points being deducted because cooked brisket wasn't being stored properly.

It was thrown away as a result.



Maid Rite Sandwich Shop in Christopher earned a 94. The Franklin County inspector took away five points because a certified food manager was not on duty at the time of the inspection.



Guero's in Mt. Vernon got a 98 from the Jefferson County inspector. A torn gasket on the walk in cooler needed to be fixed.