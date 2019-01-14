Woman settles lawsuit over jailing due to mistaken identity - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman settles lawsuit over jailing due to mistaken identity

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) - A northwest Indiana woman who alleged she was wrongfully jailed for nearly two months in a case of mistaken identity has reached a $6,000 settlement in the case.

The Post-Tribune reports court records show that Gloria J. Blue of Gary also will get attorneys' fees as part of this month's settlement.

Blue sued the Porter County Sheriff's Office and others in September in federal court. She alleged she was charged with felony drug dealing and jailed after a confidential informant falsely told a county police officer that she delivered cocaine. Blue says she regularly told jail officials that they had the wrong person, but was ignored.

Authorities in March reviewed evidence, including video footage of drug deals, and concluded Blue was not, in fact, involved. Charges against her were dismissed.

